A new life for single moms

"Single-old women," a very downgrading term used in China for women over 40. These woman are described as being alone, sometimes desperate and divorcees.



This phrase is used by their millennial children who think they will be young forever and believe they will never have to face this set of circumstances.



It's the new issue in China, spreading across the airwaves, newspapers and TV.



These women sacrificed their youth for their children and when they got divorced, they became single mothers raising their child alone. Now that their children have grown, these women hope to be able to fall in love again.



In my opinion, if a woman has already raised her children or is still raising them and decides to be in a proper and responsible relationship, what's the problem?



With China's economic rise, divorces are skyrocketing. People are starting to refuse to remain in unhappy marriages. More and more people are searching for their sexual freedom and happiness. Sociologists compare this change to the 1960s in Western cultures.



With more liberties, people are starting to become non-conformists.



Divorces are messy, and for single mothers, things are difficult all over the world.



Eighty percent of the time, it's the woman who ends up raising the children by herself.



On the hit TV show "The Big Four," there have been several cases when these moms go out with their adult children. During most shows, these children are angry at their mothers' charming behaviors and because they have started dating again!



I would tell the children to butt out and grow up. She has every right to date and have fun, and to have a personal life. Any woman over 40 ought to live her life all over again and be happy. After all, we are human beings and all of us need companionship and to be loved.



For those single mothers out there, live your lives and enjoy. Word of advice, in the beginning, people will whisper, or gossip. One thing is to learn is to ignore them. Most of these people who criticize you are possibly jealous of your lifestyle and wish they could imitate it.



What you all have to understand is, China is a conservative country, but it's changing.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.