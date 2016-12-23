Eye feast given by nature in 2016

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2016 shows a view of solar halo over Hexigten Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Guoshu)

The aerial photo taken on March 20, 2016 shows the scenery of ice floating on the Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Qinghai Lake, covering 4,400 square kilometers, is China's largest inland salt lake. Drones have been in common use in photojournalism in 2016. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A double rainbow brightens the sky over the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2016. (Xinhua/Xi Bobo)

The Perseid meteor shower is seen over the sky from Naxos island in Greece, on Aug. 12, 2016. Stargazers stayed up awake in the early hours of Friday to watch the spectacular annual phenomenon which reached its peak on Aug. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)

Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2016 shows an annular solar eclipse occurs in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo. (Xinhua/Eric Laperozy)

The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights illuminate the night sky over Chena River State Recreation Area near Fairbanks, Alaska, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2016. (Xinhua/Li Changxiang)

Photo taken on Oct. 21 shows maple leaves at Porcupine Mountain area of Ontonagon County, Michigan State, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2016 shows buildings cloaked in early morning mist in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A "supermoon" is seen over Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 14, 2016. The November supermoon is the closest full moon to the earth in 69 years. (Xinhua/Zhang Shumin)

Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2016 shows the scenery in the Coastal Volcano National Geological Park of Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. With the sea and land planning area of about 100 square kilometers, the park is a rare coastal vlocano geological landform scenic area in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Dec. 20, 2016 shows a frozen waterfall in the Huhushui scenic area in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)