Overthinking relationships

A few months ago, a friend asked me if they could stay at my place for a few days. My first response was, "yes, of course," but then I got to thinking: Do I really trust this person in my house? After all, I have only known him for a little short of a year. What if he steals something? I don't even have a safe. Would I really like them around me all the time? What if they are messy?



All these questions and doubts made me make a lousy excuse to my friend as to why he could not stay over, and I got myself out of the pickle.



Over the next few days, I managed to convince myself that it was the right thing to do. However, if I am being true to myself, it was not.



We often tend to over analyze our relationships. Turn the wheels in our brain repeatedly until it plants a malicious seed of doubt, sabotaging or at the least making our every relationship superficial.



Take my friend Kent, when he cancelled on our weekly get-together for the third time in a row, we all assumed that he thinks too highly of himself and does not want to be friends with us anymore.



Turns out, he has recently started dating someone, and he was waiting to figure out if his new relationship is serious enough for him to introduce her to his closest friends.



When my aunt kept postponing her visit, my mom quickly assumed the worst. Though in reality, she was having some marital problems and was too embarrassed to tell anyone.



When I found out that my sister lent some money to her boyfriend, I gave her a long lecture forgetting that this same boy has helped her dozens of times when she was living alone across the country.



A friend asks us for a small loan and we think, will he ever return it? Someone does not return our call, and we think they are avoiding us.



A brother forgets to call his sister on her birthday and her instant conclusion is that she is not that important to him anymore. It doesn't even occur to her that he might be busy or worse, in some trouble. She sits around pouting but doesn't make the call herself. After all, it's her day to receive calls not make calls.



Why is it that we are so persistent in turning every good thing into something ugly? Why is it so hard for us to believe that not everybody has a hidden agenda and a friend in need is just a friend in need?



Yes, the world has gone ugly over the course of centuries. There are more frauds, family feuds, divorces and estrangements, but there is still good in it. We just have to keep our faith.



It is always wise to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the ones who want to hurt us, but it should not drive us to the point of paranoia. If it does, in the end we will have nothing left but a long list of self-sabotaged relationships and we will have no one else but ourselves to blame for it.



