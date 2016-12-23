3,229 punished for fiscal violations in China: top auditor

Chinese authorities have punished 3,229 government officials for fiscal violations, the country's top auditor said Friday.
Liu Jiayi, head of the National Audit Office
, made the announcement while briefing lawmakers on a work report about correcting problems found when auditing the central government's 2015 budget.
Liu said the amount of money received during the correction reached 97.6 billion yuan (about 14 billion US dollars) by the end of October 2016.
The auditor also said 2,116 government rules and regulations were formulated and revised in the process.