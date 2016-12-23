At least three people killed in landmine blast in Mogadishu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/23 15:27:50
At least three people were on Thursday evening killed and three others injured in an explosion in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, officials said.
The blast occurred at a garage near Black-Sea village in Hodan district. A landmine concealed inside rubbish blew up, local government spokesman Abdifitah Omar Halane told reporters on Friday.
"The landmine explosion killed a security soldier and two civilians and wounded three others," Halane said.
The garage area has been condoned off.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came at a time when Somali security forces are beefing up security in the capital.