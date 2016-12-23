At least three people killed in landmine blast in Mogadishu

At least three people were on Thursday evening killed and three others injured in an explosion in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, officials said.



The blast occurred at a garage near Black-Sea village in Hodan district. A landmine concealed inside rubbish blew up, local government spokesman Abdifitah Omar Halane told reporters on Friday.



"The landmine explosion killed a security soldier and two civilians and wounded three others," Halane said.



The garage area has been condoned off.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came at a time when Somali security forces are beefing up security in the capital.

