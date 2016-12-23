Putin pays his respects to slain Russian Ambassador

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2016/12/23 15:36:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects to slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses his condolence to Marina Davydova Karlova, the widow of slain Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlovto during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP
 

A religious service for slain Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, is conducted at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP

Pallbearers carry the casket of slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov during the funeral ceremony at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Karlov was shot dead by a Turkish policeman Monday in Ankara, Turkey.

Pallbearers carry the casket of slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP 
 
 



