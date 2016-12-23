Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects to slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses his condolence to Marina Davydova Karlova, the widow of slain Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlovto during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP



A religious service for slain Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, is held during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP

Pallbearers carry the casket of slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on December 22, 2016. Photo: CFP



