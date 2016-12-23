NW China bus arsonist executed

An arsonist, who set a bus on fire in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in January that killed 18 people, was executed Friday, according to the regional government.



Ma Yongping was executed by the Intermediate People's Court of Yinchuan, the regional capital, after the Higher People's Court of Ningxia dismissed his appeal in September, upholding the initial verdict, sentencing Ma to death for arson.



Ma set the bus on fire, using gasoline, to vent his anger over a personal dispute, on Jan. 5. The fire quickly turned the bus into a charred shell, killing 18 people and injuring 32.



Ma was caught by police on the afternoon of Jan. 5.

