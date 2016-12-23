Singapore arrests 8 Indonesians for selling contraband cigarettes

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has arrested eight Indonesians for immigration offences and peddling of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a joint operation, said ICA in a press release on Friday.



The joint operation which involved officers from the ICA, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs, seized about 119 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, with potential duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of about 10,460 Singapore dollars (5882 US dollars) and 1,005 Singapore dollars (565 US dollars) respectively.



ICA said it takes a "serious view" of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally.



Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), overstaying or illegal entry could be jailed for up to six months plus a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while the penalties for illegal departure is a fine of up to 2,000 Singapore dollars (1125 US dollars), a jail term of up to six months, or both.

