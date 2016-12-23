Xi calls retired officials an important resource for CPC's governance

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/23 18:11:34
President Xi Jinping has noted that retired officials are an important resource for the Communist Party of China (CPC) to govern the country and lead China's development.

He called on retired officials to continue supporting strict Party governance and become role models in this regard.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a directive congratulating the opening of a meeting Friday honoring organizations and individuals for outstanding services for retired officials.

Posted in: POLITICS
