East China reports 5 H7N9 cases, 2 dead

A total of five H7N9 avian flu cases have been reported in eastern China's Anhui Province since Dec. 8, including two deaths, provincial health authorities said Friday.



Three cases were reported in the provincial capital of Hefei, including one death. One fatal case was reported in the city of Xuancheng city, and a further case was reported in the city of Lu'an, according to Anhui health and family planning commission.



H7N9, a bird flu strain most likely to strike in winter and spring, was first reported to have infected humans in China in March 2013.



Experts said live poultry markets are a major source of the virus. Elderly people and people with diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes are likely to be killed by severe complications after catching the virus.

