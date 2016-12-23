Chinese peacekeepers return from South Sudan

China's second peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan has returned after finishing a 12-month United Nations peacekeeping mission.



The battalion finished nine long-tour patrols, 52 armed guards, and eight movements dealing with emergent conflicts. They also performed tasks, including patrolling United Nations camps and protecting civilian regions.



The battalion was awarded a medal of honor for peace by the United Nations.



On July 8, Corporal Li Lei, 22, and Master Sergeant Yang Shupeng, 33, were killed in fighting between government troops of President Salva Kiir and forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar in South Sudan's capital of Juba.



The third peacekeeping infantry battalion left China early this month and are in position.

