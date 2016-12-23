Senior Chinese, Vietnamese officials pledge to promote bilateral ties

China and Vietnam have vowed to further promote the healthy development of bilateral relations as senior officials from both sides met in Hanoi on Thursday.
China is willing to join hands with Vietnam to handle bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, said Liu Qibao
, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, while meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.
Liu, who is also head of the CPC Central Committee's Publicity Department, was in Vietnam for the 12th theory seminar between CPC and CPV.
China will adhere to the 16-character motto of "friendly neighborliness, comprehensive cooperation, durable stability and looking toward the future" as well as the "four good" spirit of "good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners," implement the important consensus reached by both party leaders, so as to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, Liu said.
China is ready to push for the deepening of exchanges and cooperation between CPC and CPV, he said, adding that the two parties should learn from each other to improve governance.
For his part, Nguyen Phu Trong said the development of the Vietnam-China ties is in good momentum.
Vietnam is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance experience sharing on party and state governance, promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields, as well as consolidate and develop the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Trong said.