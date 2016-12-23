China urges US to cut nuclear arsenal after Trump tweet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/23 19:01:14





"The world's largest nuclear stockpile country should take the lead in making substantial cuts to its nuclear arsenal so as to create conditions for total elimination of nuclear weapons," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday in response to Trump's tweet.



Trump tweeted Thursday that the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capabilities until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.



Hua said that the United States, as the country with the world's largest nuclear stockpile, bears special and primary responsibilities in nuclear disarmament.



China always stands for and advocates complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons, she said.

