Venturing out from China’s big cities in search of better employment, more male foreigners find love with Chinese women who grew up outside the country’s city centers

Alexander Montie and his wife. They now reside in the US. Photo: Courtesy of Alexander Montie





Alexander Montie, a 29-year-old supermarket manager from the US, had been living in China for about four years when he found the love of his life, a Chinese girl from a small town, whom he married last month.



"I met my wife when I was working in Zhengzhou, Henan Province," Montie said. "She is warm, simple, and not materialistic at all. She is clear-headed, wise and pleasant to be with. I am just so lucky to be with her."



He posted information about his marriage to a Chinese girl from a small town on Reddit's China section and got many responses from other foreign users.



Some sent their best wishes to the newlyweds. Others wanted to know more: Are small-town girls more ideal spouses than girls from metropolises in China like Beijing and Shanghai?



A Net user from the US who goes by the username "ting_bu_dong" said that he also married a small town Chinese girl. He said, "Tier 1 girls (girls from first-tier cities in China), much like tier 1 apartments, are vastly overvalued."



In recent years, the number of cross-national marriages between Chinese and foreigners has increased. Also, in comparison to earlier years, when foreigners would often marry people from big cities, nowadays more foreigners are marrying people outside the metropolises. This is due in large part to foreigners themselves moving away from the city centers in search of greater opportunities further afield.





Nathanial Boyd and his wife during their traditional Chinese wedding in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. Photo: Courtesy of Nathanial Boyd







As more foreigners move to smaller cities, and girls from those areas have more access to foreign culture, an increasing number of foreign nationals and small-town girls get together. Photo: Courtesy of Nathanial Boyd





Times are changing



Before Montie married his wife, he dated two Chinese girls, one from Beijing and one from a small town in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



"Women from larger cities are more likely to have greater access to education and media to help them understand foreigners," Montie said.



For him, this could be one reason many foreigners tended to gravitate girls from big cities. But that was in the earlier days, he said.



"Nowadays, more girls from small cities are receiving the same education, have the same access, and move to big cities," Montie explained. "That changes things. Also, more foreigners are moving to smaller cities since the job opportunities for foreigners there are increasing and are more suitable for us."



Beijinger Wang Xiaomeng, a 30-year-old bar owner, was engaged to a Belgian. She thinks Montie's analysis is sound.



Girls from big cities have a greater opportunity to learn English and Western culture and meet foreigners. Some city girls have even studied English and Western culture, so they are more familiar with Western culture, Wang said.



"I went to France for university, and after I got back to Beijing, most of my friends were foreigners. [Now,] I only date foreigners because I am already more used to Western culture," she said.



But recently, Wang also noticed that more male foreigners are marrying girls from smaller cities.



"I think it's because more girls from smaller cities have the same access to Western language and culture now," Wang said.



Nathanial Boyd from the US, a 36-year-old director, has been living in China for six years. He married his wife from Zhengzhou last week. For him, the chances of meeting a local girl in some of China's big cities are much slimmer than one would think.



"Most of the girls in China's big cities are from other cities anyway. The odds of someone meeting a Beijing local girl are slimmer," he said. "The migration of the young people in the country also caused the phenomenon."



More authentic culture?



Another possible reason for this phenomenon is said to be that girls from smaller cities have a more traditional outlook. Girls from smaller areas are often thought to be more innocent and obedient, and some argue that it's an attraction for foreigners.



"I think foreign men's stereotype of Chinese women is that they are more docile, obedient, and not so strong-willed, so some of them want that in Chinese girls, and more girls from smaller cities are like that compared to girls from big cities," Wang said.



"We have also seen the news of a beautiful foreign woman who fell in love with a country boy in China. I think it's because they think they are more innocent and have more Chinese characteristics, which are seen as exotic and attractive by foreigners," Wang said.



Despite her observations, Wang made it very clear that she did not think foreigners were making a deliberate choice to marry girls from smaller cities because of these reasons.



"I am not saying that they are choosing this way on purpose, because people can't decide who to fall in love with, and love between two people is purely accidental. It's about chemistry, instead of which social class or city they come from. They just got attracted to each other," she said.



Lower financial threshold?



Tony, 50, a marketing manager from the Philippines, has been living in China for 14 years, and he has dated Chinese girls from both big cities and small cities before.



"It's not definite, but the general situation is that girls from big cities are more financially demanding," Tony said.



He recalled that generally when he dated girls from big cities, they were already used to relatively high-end lifestyles.



He cited an instance in which a former relationship fizzled after the mother of a girl he wanted to marry suggested they buy an apartment and live in Beijing, and he refused.



"The apartments in Beijing are very expensive. Besides, I don't want to spend my whole life here, so I wouldn't buy an apartment. We broke up because of that," he said. "In general, girls from smaller cities are less demanding and more humble."



Jordon, 33, who comes from the UK and is an editor in Beijing, also has a Chinese wife who hails from a small town. He said it seems that, in any marriage or relationship, there are two types of people. One cares about how much wealth their partner has, and the other doesn't care. It is how it is in every country, he said.



Most foreigners in China are young. They don't have wealth, like a house or a car, and they don't plan to buy those things here. So, for girls from metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai, if they care about how much wealth their partner has, their demand for wealth would be higher because they grew up in a big city where the property prices and cost of living are higher, Jordon explained. He added that most foreigners in China wouldn't meet their criteria.



But for girls from smaller cities, their threshold for wealth is naturally lower. So, they are less financially demanding of their partners. [Therefore], more foreigners could meet that threshold, Jordon said.



"I think a woman's individual characteristics and family background affect her much more than her city of origin. Small-town girls can be even more materialistic, and big city girls could just don't care," Jordon said.



"You need to see whether the girl is suitable for you and whether you think the same way, rather than judge her based on which part of the country she comes from."