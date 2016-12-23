South Korea: The 7th Alumni for Chinese graduates

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The South Korean Embassy held the 7th Alumni for Chinese graduates from South Korea in Beijing on December 19, during which over 100 Chinese and Koreans participated. The Alumni is a gathering for Chinese people who studied in South Korean universities to continue networking. The South Korean Ambassador to China Kim Jang-soo gave an opening speech where he explained that the foundation for bilateral relations is the expansion of people-to-people exchange. In addition, he reviewed the statistics by the South Korean educational authority, which stated that in 2016, for the first time there are more South Korean students in China than in the US.