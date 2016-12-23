Maldives: Embassy promotes ethical cuisine

Photo: Li Hao/GT

The Maldives Embassy in Beijing held A Taste of Maldives with Ambassador Faisal on December 19. Guests tasted some of the traditional Maldivian dishes prepared by the Maldives Ambassador to China Mohamed Faisal's wife and her sister. From desserts to breakfast and lunch, the dishes covered almost every facet of Maldivian cuisine. The ambassador said that Maldivian food is as famous and diversified as the Maldives natural beauties and that fish is the most important ingredient. If the free trade agreement between the two countries is signed next year, a lot of Maldivian fish products will come to China, said the ambassador.