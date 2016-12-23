Pakistan: Book donation ceremony held

Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistan EmbassyA book donation ceremony took place at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) on December 22. A delegation from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA), headed by Hou Yanqi, the deputy director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs of MFA, attended and donated books and educational materials to the school. The ceremony started with a welcome note by PECB Principal Shaqufta Ansari. A presentation about the school's achievements was shown to the audience. Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khalid termed the event as "simple but significant" and thanked the MFA for its support.