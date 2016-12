Hijacked Libyan plane has 111 passengers on board

A hijacked Libyan airplane which was diverted to Malta on Friday has 111 passengers on board, 82 males, 28 females, and one infant, Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter.



The Afriqiyah Airways plane departed the southern Libyan city of Sebha at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, originally on its way to the Libyan capital Tripoli.