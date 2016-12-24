FM says China will firmly stand together with Thailand

Wang made the remarks while meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai at the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) foreign ministers' meeting.



Calling this year is a special year for Thailand, Wang said the Chinese side feels deep sorrow for the passing of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and wishes that the country will make greater achievements under the leadership by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.



The foreign minister said China and Thailand share family-like close relationship, adding the two countries have maintained close contact at high level this year and bilateral relations have made new achievements.



Noting that China's ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (



Don expressed gratitude for China's condolence to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and appreciation of China's long-term exchanges with the Thai royal family.



The Thai foreign minister said Thailand and China mutually respect each other and attach importance to core interests and major concerns of both sides.



Thailand supports the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and wishes to enhance the multi-sector substantial cooperations between the two countries, Don said.



He said Thailand is glad to see the South China Sea issue has been seeing a stable tendency under the joint efforts made by China and other related countries.



He wishes that concerned parties of the South China Sea would start cooperation following the win-win rule.



Wang Yi said the Lancang-Mekong cooperation, which was initiated by Thailand, has seen a fast development and significant achievement.



He said China is keen to work with Thailand to boost the Lancang-Mekong cooperation, in a bid to bring more substantial benefits to all nations in the sub-region.



Don, for his part, said Thailand is delighted to see the development of the Lancang-Mekong cooperation mechanism.



He said Thailand views the Lancang-Mekong mechanism as a part of the Belt and Road Initiative and wishes to integrate regional cooperation to accelerate stability and prosperity.

