Plane carrying Russian Deputy PM makes unscheduled landing in Budapest: report

A plane carrying Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin made an unscheduled landing in Budapest on Friday, Hungary's news website index.hu reported.
The report said fog thwarted a landing in Chisinau, Moldova, where Rogozin was slated to attend the inauguration of Moldovan President Igor Dodon.
The plane was making a round-about approach to Chisinau through Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, since Ukraine closed its air space to Russian Aeroflot planes.
From Hungary the plane apparently went on to Romania but was forced to halt and turn back to Budapest because of heavy fog in Chisinau, the report said.
Rogozin has been banned from entering European Union territory as part of the Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis
and may be forced to remain in the airport until his plane is ready for takeoff.
Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen was also scheduled to travel to Chisinau for the inauguration and was unable to do so because of the fog.