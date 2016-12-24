Nepal's Kathmandu and China's Chengdu become sister cities

Nepali capital city Kathmandu and Chinese city Chengdu have formally entered into the bond of sister cities.



An agreement to that effect was signed here by Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Rudra Singh Tamang and visiting Party Secretary of CPC Chengdu Committee Tang Liangzhi.



The sister city relationship is expected to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of two countries and to consolidate and develop friendly cooperation between the two cities.



"This concept of sister city relationship is another milestone in enhancing our bilateral ties, especially among people of two cities. The two cities will complement each other on various fields like tourism promotion, capacity development, infrastructures and information and communications as per the need", Rudra Singh Tamang, Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan City said after signing the agreement.



He expressed hope that the new bonding would pave the way for economic cooperation and development projects.



The two cities have agreed to make concerted efforts on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, with special focus in the areas of trade, culture, tourism, education, agriculture, health-care, urban planning and crisis management.



The two cities have further agreed to strengthen the exchange of high-level visits, encourage and facilitate communication between municipal governments.



Tang Liangzhi, Party Secretary of CPC Chengdu Committee said, "Chengdu is an economic center enriched with science and technology and advancements in information and communication while Kathmandu is a hub for politics, economics and culture. We can be hopeful about substantial projects and bussiness cooperation in the coming days."



Tang also mentioned that both cities have found common interest in various areas such as water supply treatment, energy, finance and urban management.



The twin cities will promote economic and trade cooperation and organize activities for the economic growth of each other.



Custom statistics state that from January to October 2016, the total exportimport volume between Chengdu and Nepal reached 5.8 million US dollars, including 4.86 million dollars in export and 930,000 dollars in import.



"Chengdu is a very big market so we have high business opportunities. Our trading deficit is quite high as we are highly dependent upon imports. So, we need to focus on trade, investment and tourism that can benefit not just Kathmandu, but both the cities," Dr. Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, President of Nepal China Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Xinhua.



The products which Chengdu exports to Nepal include textile, clothing, silks, insulated wire, cable and western medicine while the imported products include raw hide as well as leather ware, miscellaneous articles of base metal, presswork, furniture and clothing.



The two cities will also work together for the promotion of tourism as they already have direct air connectivity through Air China and Sichuan Airlines. Currently, there are 12 flights per week flying from Chengdu to Kathmandu.



"As we receive huge number of tourists from Sichuan province, especially Chengdu, we are hopeful that this new bonding will attract more number of Chinese to Nepal," Nirajan Tiwari, a Nepali tourism entrepreneur and owner of Nimi Travels and Tours told Xinhua.



Nepal can learn about the urban management techniques from Chengdu while Chengdu can learn about hospitality from Nepal as our country welcomes large number of foreign tourists every year, he said.



"It's also an opportunity for learning each other's culture and lifestyle," he said.

