China should intensify efforts to implement Made in China 2025: premier

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/24 7:57:06





In his instruction to a Friday meeting on China's manufacturing development, Li said China will continue to streamline administrative approvals and delegate power to lower levels, improve government services and push forward taxation and financial reforms.



The country will create a sound environment for the development of advanced manufacturing sectors in the aspects of market access, distribution of essential productive factors and lowering costs, Li said.



The Made in China 2025 plan should be combined with the country's Internet Plus action plan and promotion of mass entrepreneurship and innovation to promote the positive interaction between new growth impetus and traditional sectors, the premier said.



China should also seek a higher level of smart and green manufacturing to promote medium-high level of growth, Li said.



Vice Premier



As manufacturing is a major part of real economy and a major field of China's supply-side structural reform, the country should continue to push forward the implementation of the Made in China 2025 plan, Ma said.



China should enhance coordination of central and local government efforts, build national manufacturing innovation centers, consolidate industrial foundation and optimize the market environment, Ma said.

