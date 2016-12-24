CPC, KMT hold dialogue on cross-Strait ties

A dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the Kuomintang (KMT) Party was held on Friday in Beijing, discussing ways to strengthen cross-Strait ties.



The dialogue focused on relations between the two parties and cross-Strait ties, aimed at promoting exchanges, cooperation, cross-Strait stability and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.



Both parties stressed consolidation of the common political ground by upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing Taiwan independence.



They also advocated deepening exchanges between the two parties at grassroots level, adding more positive measures should be put in place to expand contacts and exchanges for youth and grassroots people.



Policies will be improved to make it more convenient for Taiwan's people to study, work and set up their own businesses on the mainland, and services will be enhanced to boost cross-Strait cooperation in fields of agriculture, business and tourism, both parties agreed.



Both parties also said the rights and interests of compatriots investing and living on both sides must be safeguarded, and problems concerning cross-Strait exchanges should be tackled.



The event was hosted by Zhang Zhijun, head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, and KMT Vice Chairman Chen Chen-hsiang.

