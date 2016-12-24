China to set up 126 smog monitoring sites

China will set up 126 monitoring sites nationwide to study the effect of air pollution on health.
The National Health and Family Planning Commission
has been researching correlations between health and smog, Ma Xiaowei, deputy head of the commission, told a press conference held on Friday.
"This work is still in its primary stage, but we are losing no time," said Ma.
China has started smog risk assessments and a program on smog warning technology to identify typical pollutants that harm people's health and establish an evaluation system.