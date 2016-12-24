China to establish comprehensive food safety standard system: report

China's food safety system will soon cover almost all kinds of food and major hazard factors, according to a report released Friday.
The report, on feedback to China's top legislature, said the health authority, the food and drug regulator, and the agricultural authority had jointly issued 926 national food safety standards, and another 130 items will follow.
The national food safety standard system will have almost 1,100 items with about 20,000 criteria, covering almost all kinds of food and major hazard factors, said Bi Jingquan, head of the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), when delivering the report to the National People' s Congress Standing Committee at its week-long bimonthly session.
The report was delivered at a plenary meeting of the NPC Standing Committee session. Zhang Dejiang
, the top legislator, attended the meeting.
The report came after the NPC Standing Committee investigated enforcement of the Food Safety Law in the first half of this year, finding that despite the overall improvement, major problems still exist.
Bi added that the office of the State Council' s food safety commission is coordinating with other agencies on a medium to long-term strategy to improve food safety in five to 15 years.
Also on Friday, Zhang Dejiang presided over a meeting of the chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, hearing a series of reports.