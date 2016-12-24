US senator threatens to suspend aid to UN on Israeli settlements resolution

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham threatened on Friday that he would seek to halt US financial support to UN if the world body passes a resolution over Israeli settlements.
"If the United Nations moves forward with the ill-conceived resolution, I will work to form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United States assistance to the United Nations," said Graham, who oversees US funding to the UN.
The 15-member UN Security Council would vote Friday afternoon on the resolution which calls for Israel to immediately halt the settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territory.
The resolution was proposed by Egypt and requires the U.N. secretary-general to report to Security Council every three months on the implementation and the council will "examine practical ways and means to secure the full implementation."
Due to pressure from Israel and US President-elect Donald Trump
, Egypt has agreed to delay the vote initially scheduled on Thursday.
However, four other co-sponsors of the resolution, including New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal, stepped in and pushed for a vote on Friday.