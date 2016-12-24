Hungarian president to shortly decide on proposal to run for second term

In Hungary, the president is elected by a vote of members of parliament, where the governing Fidesz Party holds a majority. Therefore, his election is near certain if he accepts the nomination.



Ader said that although he felt honored by the unanimous request of the Fidesz party, he also respected the opinions of opposition politicians who objected his nomination.



He thanked the Hungarian people who supported him over the years, including in his efforts to prevent climate change.



Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief told wire service MTI on Friday that Orban had personally briefed Ader on the Fidesz decision.



Under the Hungarian constitution, the president is elected to a five-year term and may be reelected once. Ader's term expires in May.

