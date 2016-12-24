Germany plans to amend traffic law for self-driving

A traffic law amendment bill is prepared by German transport ministry to regulate the autonomous driving, local media reported Friday.



The technical system can overtake the driving under certain circumstances, but people must undertake the ultimate responsibility with being able to dominate and stop the driving anytime, said the report of German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.



The system itself should recognize its own limits and be able to "optically, acoustically or tactually" indicate when the driver must intervene, usually in the case of technical problems or bad weathers, according to the bill.



Federal ministries in charge of transport and justice have agreed on some controversial issues in terms of driverless driving, but some details still remain to be clarified, the report said.



The bill is expected to go to the federal cabinet early next year before being discussed in parliament.

