US lets pass UN Israeli settlement resolution to preserve two state solution: US secretary of state

US Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday the United States let pass a UN resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian territory to preserve the possibility of the two state solution.



"That future is now in jeopardy, with terrorism, violence and incitement continuing and unprecedented steps to expand settlements being advanced by avowed opponents of the two state solution," said Kerry in a statement.



"That is why we cannot in good conscience stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace," he added.



The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution urging Israel to cease all settlement activities on the occupied Palestinian territory.



The 15-nation council reaffirms the Israeli settlement activities have "no legal validity" and constitute a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel.



As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States has veto power and has shielded Israel from UN reproaches in the past.



This time fourteen council members voted in favor with the United States abstained from voting.



UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the adoption of the resolution in a statement released by his spokesperson.



"The Secretary-General takes this opportunity to encourage Israeli and Palestinian leaders to work with the international community to create a conducive environment for a return to meaningful negotiations," it said.

