US administration warns of IS backers' possible targeting of American churches during holidays

US federal anti-terrorism agencies on Friday warned that followers of the Islamic State (IS) may target churches during the holiday season after pro-IS websites had published a publicly-available list of churches in the country.



The extreme group continues "aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches," said a bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.



However, there are no known specific, credible threats, according to the bulletin sent to law enforcement agencies and private security companies around the United States.



The warning, which also describes the different signs of suspicious activity law enforcement should be aware of, has expanded from those in the past that warned against military and law enforcement targets during holidays, said local media reports.

