France installs world's first solar road

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/24 8:45:06
An automobile drives on a solar panel road during its inauguration in Tourouvre-au-Perche Village, north France, Dec. 22, 2016. France installed the world's first solar road in Normandy in north France, which aims to provide power to the local streetlights and encourage renewable energy use needed to combat climate change. (Xinhua/Zhang Xuefei)

Automobiles drive on a solar panel road during its inauguration in Tourouvre-au-Perche Village, north France, Dec. 22, 2016. France installed the world's first solar road in Normandy in north France, which aims to provide power to the local streetlights and encourage renewable energy use needed to combat climate change. (Xinhua/Zhang Xuefei)

Posted in: ENERGY
