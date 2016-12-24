China’s aircraft carrier conducts drills, may head to South China Sea

China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning held drills recently in the Yellow Sea and will undertake further drills in other parts of the country’s maritime area.



China’s first aircraft carrier Liaoning, together with a fleet of destroyers and multiple groups of J-15 carrier-borne fighter jets, conducted the drills under the direction of Wu Shengli, commander of the Navy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to navy.81.cn, a website of PLA Daily.



The J-15 fighters took off from the aircraft carrier and conducted aerial refueling and air combat exercises on Thursday.



Liaoning will conduct further drills in other parts of China’s maritime area which includes the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

