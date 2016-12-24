Small plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon, killing 3

A small plane was found Friday that had crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest region, with three of the four people on board killed, according to the Brazilian Air Force.



The Air Force said they had found the wreckage of the small plane that disappeared from radars in the afternoon in that area after a five-hour search.



The only survivor has been hospitalized.



The BE-58 plane was heading from Tefe to Tabatinga, both in the Amazonas state. Its wreckage was found not far from Tabatinga, which is located on the border with Colombia and Peru.



The plane operated under the air taxi company Parintins Taxi Aereo, it is reported.



The Air Force's regional investigators have been sent to the spot for a probe into the cause of the crash.

