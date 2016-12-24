Over 100,000 displaced, airport closed as flood hits C. Indonesia

Flooding in West Nusa Tenggara province of central Indonesia has forced evacuation of more than 100,000 people and closure of a main airport, disaster agency officials said on Saturday.



Nearly 20,000 houses, over 60 health facilities and two bridges were damaged by the flood, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency, told Xinhua.



The flood also cut communication and electricity supply which hampered emergency relief efforts, the spokesman said.



"Authorities have to apply'shut and open' at our main airport," Agung Pramuja, a senior official of provincial disaster agency, said.



An emergency period has been declared for 14 days until Jan. 4, said Sutopo.



The spokesman said the number of affected could rise as assessment of the flooding was underway.



Soldiers, police and rescuers from disaster agency office were taking part in the emergency relief operation, he said.

