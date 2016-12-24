Passengers aboard hijacked Libyan flight return home

Passengers who had travelled on a hijacked Libyan flight returned to Libya early Saturday morning, the Malta International Airport told Xinhua.



The hijacked Libyan flight is still in Malta, and another plane came to pick up the passengers, most of whom were freed unharmed in the incident.



The Libyan plane, flying a domestic route in Libya, was hijacked and landed at Malta International Airport at 11:32 a.m. local time. The two Libyan hijackers have surrendered.

