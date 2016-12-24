China’s aircraft carrier set to conduct drills in West Pacific

China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning will conduct military drills in West Pacific, said People's Liberation Army Navy spokesperson Liang Yang on Saturday.



China’s first aircraft carrier Liaoning, together with a fleet of destroyers and multiple groups of J-15 carrier-borne fighter jets, conducted the drills under the direction of Wu Shengli, commander of the Navy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to navy.81.cn, a website of PLA Daily.



Liaoning held drills in the East China Sea on Saturday morning.



The J-15 fighters took off from the aircraft carrier and conducted aerial refueling and air combat exercises on Thursday.



Liaoning will conduct further drills in other parts of China’s maritime area which includes the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

