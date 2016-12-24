Solar power project under construction above fishery water, E.China

A power worker patrols in an aquaculture farm building and sharing with a solar power project in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 24, 2016. The project under construction, with solar panels installed above the fishery water, is expected to generate 220 million kwh of electricity per year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Gulls hover over an aquaculture farm building and sharing with a solar power project in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 24, 2016. The project under construction, with solar panels installed above the fishery water, is expected to generate 220 million kwh of electricity per year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

