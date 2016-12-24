160,000 migratory birds arrive at lake area, E.China

Migratory birds are seen at Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 24, 2016. According to the minitoring of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve, more than 160,000 migratory birds of 14 categories have arrived at the lake area in Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Migratory birds are seen at Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 24, 2016. According to the minitoring of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve, more than 160,000 migratory birds of 14 categories have arrived at the lake area in Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Migratory birds are seen at Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 24, 2016. According to the minitoring of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve, more than 160,000 migratory birds of 14 categories have arrived at the lake area in Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Migratory birds are seen at Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2016. According to the minitoring of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve, more than 160,000 migratory birds of 14 categories have arrived at the lake area in Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Migratory birds are seen at Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 23, 2016. According to the minitoring of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve, more than 160,000 migratory birds of 14 categories have arrived at the lake area in Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)