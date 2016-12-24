Cargo ship runs aground off Greece's Andros island

A cargo ship ran aground off Andros island Saturday and all nine crew members were transferred by a helicopter to safety, the Greek Coast Guard said.



The Antigua Barbuda-flagged "Cabrera" was transporting iron from Greece to Finland when the accident occurred amid rough seas.



The crew comprising of three Polish nationals, four Filipinos, one Ukrainian and one Lithuanian was evacuated.



Greek authorities have still not determined whether there was environmental damage caused.



Due to adverse weather conditions, at least four minor incidents of ships running aground or crashing onto piers have been reported this week in the Aegean Sea.

