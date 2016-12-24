China completes annual urban underground pipeline target

China has completed its annual target of urban underground pipelines construction to deepen human-centered urbanization and reduce accidents caused by aged facilities.
By Dec. 20, China has completed the construction of 2,005 km urban underground pipelines in 147 cities, surpassing its annual target of 2,000 km this year, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
.
The massive pipelines running underground play a major role in urban development, carrying the water, sewage, gas, electricity, telecommunications, cable signals and other necessary supplies for daily life as well as the industrial production.
China has completed its general survey of underground pipelines by the end of 2015 and it plans to upgrade its underground pipelines by 2019.