Fresh Saudi-led airstrike kills 7 children in Yemen

At least seven children and two women were killed when a Saudi-led airstrike hit their home in Yemen's southwestern province of Ibb overnight, rescuers and residents said on Saturday early morning.



The airstrike took place around midnight, killing an entire family and destroying their home. Rescuers and residents said that it took them about one hour to pull out the bodies.



Dozens of adjacent houses were also damaged.



Separately, the Saudi-led coalition launched seven air strikes overnight on the provinces of Saada, Hodaydah and Taiz, targeting Houthi fighters, according to residents and local officials. There were no immediate reports of casualties.



On Nov. 23, a Saudi-led coalition airstrike killed twelve Yemeni civilians and wounded six others when they were traveling in a pickup car toward a local public market in Hayran in the northwestern province of Hajja.



Saudi Arabia has been leading a mostly Arab military coalition to intervene in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015 via an air campaign.



The campaign is attempting to restore power to expelled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Some 10,000 Yemenis have been killed, with three millions displaced.

