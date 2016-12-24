Would-be suicide bomber detained in E. Afghan province

The Afghan security forces have captured a would-be suicide bomber in eastern province of Paktika, foiling a terror attack there, the National Directorate for Security (NDS) said Saturday.



"Abdul Barri has been detained following a recent joint operation launched by personnel of NDS and Afghan special operation police force in Paktika province," the intelligence agency confirmed in a statement.



The captive was instructed by a Taliban suicide attack coordinator named Malangyar to conduct a suicide bomb attack on provincial police department in Sharan city, capital of the province, the statement said, adding one suicide bomb jacket was also recovered after the raid.



The statement added that the timely arrest of the man has foiled a major terror attack and saved the city, some 155 km south of the Afghan capital of Kabul, from an expected tragedy.



The Taliban has yet to make comments.

