Taiwan agricultural fair opens in Beijing

A three-day fair featuring agricultural specialties of Taiwan began in the Beijing Exhibition Center on Saturday.



The fair has attracted nearly 130 exhibitors and also promotes tourism.



Mainland businesses are expected to sign cooperation agreements with county authorities from Taiwan.



Zhang Zhijun, head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, and Chen Chen-hsiang, vice chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT) party, attended the opening ceremony.