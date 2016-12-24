Iran, Armenia mulls route for gas export to Europe

Iran's natural gas can be exported to Europe via a route linking Armenia to Georgia and the Black Sea, Iran's Petro-Energy Information Network quoted an Iranian trade official as saying on Saturday.



Cooperation between Iran and Armenia is of crucial importance in energy security as Iran's natural gas could be transited via Georgia and Black Sea to Europe in near future, head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Gholam-Hossein, Shafeie said.



Shafeie made the remarks in an address to the Iran-Armenia Trade Seminar in which economic officials as well as private sectors from both countries participated.



Iran and Armenia have over recent years been strategic partners in the region, he said, adding that both sides could further boost cooperation in diverse areas including energy, industry, agriculture and tourism sectors.



He also suggested transportation of Armenian goods to other countries, particularly to Southeast Asia, via Iran's Persian Gulf ports.

