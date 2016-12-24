Greek leaders express optimism for future in Christmas messages

Greek leaders expressed optimism for the debt-ridden country's future while welcoming Christmas
carolers on Saturday.
After listening to the carols at his office, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wrote on his social media accounts:"Merry Christmas with solidarity, democracy, dignity and optimism for justice and prosperity."
The Music School of Athens and the Philarmonic of the Municipality of Amphilochia, a city in central Greece, sang the traditional Greek Christmas carols to the premier, while President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the nearby presidential mansion welcomed the band of the Armed Forces and the Presidential Guard.
"Although the year which is drawing to the end was one more tough period for Greece, all Greeks united are participating in efforts to overcome the crisis and ensure to our country and our people the future they deserve," the Greek President said in his Christmas message to Greeks across the world.
Greece has been hit hard by the economic crisis since late 2009 and after several rounds of austerity measures and reforms under bailout agreements with international lenders, political leaders and economists expect that the economy will return to growth in 2017.