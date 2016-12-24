6 missing after fishing boat sinks off south China

Six fishermen are missing after their boat sunk in the waters of the city of Shantou in south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday morning, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue center.



The center received a report at 6 a.m. that a fishing boat with seven fishermen on board had capsized and sunk after it was hit by gales.



The seven fishermen were not wearing lift jackets. One of them was saved by a rescue vessel.



As of Saturday afternoon, six fishermen remain missing.



Four rescue vessels and helicopters have joined the search.

