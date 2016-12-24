Official pledges better law enforcement on work safety

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong said Saturday that China will do more to ensure that workplace safety rules are better enforced."Work safety in China still faces severe situation, despite progress," Wang said while answering legislators' questions at a joint inquiry meeting.The meeting, attended by top legislator Zhang Dejiang , is part of the ongoing bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.Legislation on work safety will be improved, and supervision and inspections enhanced, Wang said.Authorities will focus on key industries and sectors, preventing serious accidents, Wang added.During the inquiry, legislators also discussed a report on traffic safety.The reports were submitted for review on Wednesday.