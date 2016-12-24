Nigeria committed to completing Lagos-Calabar rail project on time: minister

The rehabilitation of old railway lines and completion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Rail line are a focus of the federal government, Minister of Transportation said on Saturday.



In a statement made available to Xinhua, minister Rotimi Amaechi said the rehabilitation of the old railway lines of Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri and ensuring that the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Rail line is completed within the specified time remain its target.



According to him, the government is determined to ensure that works on Lagos-Kano Rail line commence in earnest to facilitate the movement of goods and passengers unhindered.



"The construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan segment of the Coastal Rail line will commence in January 2017," he added.



The transport minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to reflate the economy and deliver to the people the gains of his administration.



Amaechi said one of the core mandates of the present administration is to fulfill the needs and aspirations of Nigerians, adding that government would ensure it achieve its promises.



On the issue of the National Fleet for the maritime sector, the minister said government had gone far in attracting interested investors.



He said the government is mindful of the provision of the law which stipulates 60 percent for local investors and 40 percent for foreign investors.

