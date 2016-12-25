Latest round of Turkey-Pakistan free trade talks makes progress: report

The latest round of Turkish-Pakistani free trade talks have finished and substantial progress were achieved on tariff lines proposed for concessions by both sides, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.



"Both sides undertook discussions on agreements on goods, services and investment. Considerable progress was made during the talks on all these agreements," Pakistan's embassy in Turkey said in a statement.



The fifth round Turkish-Pakistani free trade talks were held in Turkey's capital Ankara on Dec. 21-23, in which both senior representatives from trade, industry and commerce took part.



Negotiations over the deal were launched by then Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the latter's visit to Turkey in October 2015.



Then Turkish Economy Minister Mustafa Elitas and Pakistani Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan inked the free trade agreement framework in Islamabad this March.



Bilateral trade between the two countries reached around 600 million US dollars last year, including 289 million US dollars in imports from Turkey.

