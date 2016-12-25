Turkey cracks down on supporting terrorism on social media

Turkish prosecutors are investigating some 10,000 over links with promoting terrorism on social media, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



During the last six months, a total of 3,710 people were detained for questioning. Of those, 1,656 were kept in custody and 1,203 were released on condition of judicial control, the ministry said.



The remaining 84 suspects are still being questioned by police, the statement added.



Charges brought against the suspects in these cases include inciting hatred and hostility among the public, threatening public security, glorifying terror groups, spreading terror propaganda, insulting public officials and separatism, according to the Turkish authorities.



The statement said the fight against terrorism is also being carried out in the social media field "with the upmost determination."



"We are working on strengthening the technical capabilities of our crime and criminal control units, as well as establishing cooperation with national and international service providers, institutions and organizations, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube," the ministry said.

